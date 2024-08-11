Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,141,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,851,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.