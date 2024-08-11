Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 855 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $187.05. The stock had a trading volume of 211,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,624. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

