Gimbal Financial Has $1.38 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Gimbal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 36,925 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.17. 70,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,976. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

