Gimbal Financial Takes $14.08 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 10.4% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.