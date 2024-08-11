Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 141,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.74. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $327.26 million during the quarter.

In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $342,086.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,968,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

