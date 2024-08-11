Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.67. 412,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,038. The stock has a market cap of $938.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,533,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 969,536 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,977,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,002 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,588,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

