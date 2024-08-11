Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 7,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 20,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter worth about $141,000.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

