Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 1,412,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

