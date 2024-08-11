GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,224. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -721.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

