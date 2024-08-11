Goodwin’s (GDWN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Goodwin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON GDWN opened at GBX 7,540 ($96.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,694.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,504.29. Goodwin has a 52 week low of GBX 4,500 ($57.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,860 ($113.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £566.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,607.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 66.50 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,502.39%.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

