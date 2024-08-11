Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Graham updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Graham Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.50. 54,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHM. Noble Financial began coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

