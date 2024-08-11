Grand Canyon Education’s (LOPE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.49. 104,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.97.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

