Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $584.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

