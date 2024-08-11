Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $584.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
