Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $26.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $853.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

