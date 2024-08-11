Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE GBX traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $801,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 118,372.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

