Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

GHI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,802. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $329.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is presently 78.31%.

GHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

