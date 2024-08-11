Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Achieves $2.50 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $84,535.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,727.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.97 or 0.00565856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00101542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00251539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00031267 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00034061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00067891 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

