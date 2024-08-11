Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GHLD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.10.

GHLD traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 18,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,615. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guild will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guild news, COO David Manuel Neylan bought 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David Manuel Neylan purchased 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer acquired 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,372.32. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 260,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,917.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. 77.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Guild by 2.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

