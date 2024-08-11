Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Raised to $17.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.10.

GHLD traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,615. Guild has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $17.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry bought 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,695.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Manuel Neylan purchased 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry acquired 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,695.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guild by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

