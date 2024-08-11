GXChain Price Hits $0.37 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.86 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

