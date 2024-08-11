Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $77.03. 848,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,120. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

