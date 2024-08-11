Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 848,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $77,942.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

