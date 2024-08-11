Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.44.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $55.20. 827,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,118. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 183,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after buying an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after buying an additional 191,030 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.