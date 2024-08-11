Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.370 EPS.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,081,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
