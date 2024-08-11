Harbor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
