Harbor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.