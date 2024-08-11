Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.15) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.58) to GBX 684 ($8.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.46) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.23) to GBX 1,140 ($14.57) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.40).

HL stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,102 ($14.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,187,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,094.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 892.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

