HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 2,976,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,702. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 393,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,681 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 852,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 293,337 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63,685 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

