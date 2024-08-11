HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Yatra Online Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTRA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.