HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Yatra Online Price Performance
Shares of YTRA opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Yatra Online
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yatra Online
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.