HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) PT Raised to $145.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Get HCI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HCI

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. 418,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,535. The company has a market cap of $964.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $121.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HCI Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in HCI Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HCI Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.