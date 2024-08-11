Head-To-Head Comparison: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) versus Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lichen China has a beta of -2.66, meaning that its stock price is 366% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and Lichen China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Lichen China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.01 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Lichen China $39.76 million 1.36 $8.34 million N/A N/A

Lichen China has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Lichen China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79% Lichen China N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lichen China beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Lichen China

(Get Free Report)

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.