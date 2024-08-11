Head to Head Survey: Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) versus Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -114.38% -46.01% -36.78% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digimarc and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 1 1 0 2.50 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Digimarc currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Digimarc’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

66.8% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $36.95 million 16.47 -$45.96 million ($2.08) -13.69 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Summary

Plum Acquisition Corp. I beats Digimarc on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

