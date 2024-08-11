Heartland BancCorp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (OTC:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp.’s FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Heartland BancCorp. stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp. has a one year low of $81.60 and a one year high of $146.34.

Heartland BancCorp. Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

