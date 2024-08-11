Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,769. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $215,998,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $103,446,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $46,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

