Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 1,880,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

