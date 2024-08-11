Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,395 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 1,473,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

