Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 220,504 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,268,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $86,218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Grid by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after buying an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.35%.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.