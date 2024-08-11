Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $215,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,770,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276,854. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

