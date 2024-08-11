Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.04. 256,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,039. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

