Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI remained flat at $6.64 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,048,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,943,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.