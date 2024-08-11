Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,985.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,226,000 after buying an additional 846,884 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 9,668,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,669,872. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

