Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLMN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

HLMN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 671,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

