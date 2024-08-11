Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 8,244,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,966. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,871.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,907 shares of company stock worth $19,445,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,337 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

