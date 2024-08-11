holoride Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $27,114.98 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.30 or 0.04326613 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00035269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,297,213 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00201246 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,366.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.