Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stock Position Cut by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $1,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE HMC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.49. 910,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

