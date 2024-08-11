Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.00.

HON stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.56. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

