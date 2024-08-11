Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 200,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,587. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

