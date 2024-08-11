Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.
Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 200,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,587. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Horace Mann Educators
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Horace Mann Educators
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.