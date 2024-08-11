HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $600.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $700.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $610.52.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $472.61. The company had a trading volume of 600,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.11. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,586,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,529,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.