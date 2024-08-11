Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HDSN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 407,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,490. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $357.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 121.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.