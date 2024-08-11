Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Lowered to $120.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. The company had a trading volume of 569,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 62.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 133.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 49,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $4,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

