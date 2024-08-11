ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of ICU Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 567,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $153.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,340 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,226,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,272,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.